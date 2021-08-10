Tahra Sadrolashrafi, 16 of Warrenton, VA passed away on August 8, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Affectionately known as “T-Cup”, “T” or “Tat-i-ly”, she was born on Feb. 7, 2005 in Warrenton. She attended Warrenton Baptist Tiny Tots, Brumfield Elementary School and had completed ninth-grade at Auburn Middle School.
She is survived by her parents, Farhad “Fred” and Michelle Coro-Sadrolashrafi; her brother, Lawrence Coro; her maternal grandmother, Nancy Fletcher and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM until her funeral service begins at 11:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20010.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
