Sylvia Victoria Gaskins, 88, of Warrenton, VA, passed June 27, 2020.
She was born on March 19, 1932, and was preceded in death by her husband, Louis N. Gaskins.
Sylvia is survived by three daughters: Robin Gillis of Leesburg, VA, Gail and Courtney Gaskins both of Warrenton, VA; two sons: Louis S. Gaskins of Warrenton, VA, Aaron Gaskins of Stafford, VA; one sister, Lucy Sharp of Warrenton, VA; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, 10 am, at Mt. Morris Community Cemetery, 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume, VA, 22639.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.