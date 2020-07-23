Sylvia Lorraine Taylor 1948-2020
Sylvia Taylor of Nokesville, Virginia passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1948, in Alexandria, Virginia to Carlice McKinley and Anna Rebecca Louise Keene McGlothlin. She was a graduate of W.T. Woodson High School.
She met the love of her life, Myron Kenneth (Ken) Taylor, Sr. of Clifton, VA in 1967. Ken and Sylvia were married on August 10, 1968 and spent their honeymoon at Skyland on Skyline Drive. They frequently returned there to celebrate anniversaries and special occasions. Ken and Sylvia were blessed with six children, Ken Taylor, Jr. (Lorie) of London, KY, Laura Burris (Benji) of Culpeper, VA, Ben Taylor (Elizabeth) of Arlington, VA, Drew Taylor of Los Angeles, CA, Josh Taylor (fiancé Nancy Marano) of Nokesville, VA, and Joey Taylor of Nokesville, VA. Sylvia also was blessed with numerous grandchildren, Caleb Taylor (Lauren) of London, KY, Makayla Flowers (Stephen) of Columbia, SC, Constance Morris (Bobby), Savannah, Clayton, Blake, Abby, and Ava Burris of Culpeper, VA, Sabrina Taylor of Nokesville, VA, and Noah and Bowen Marano of Nokesville, VA, and great-grandchild, Keagan Flowers. Another Taylor great- grandchild from Lauren and Caleb is expected in September. Sylvia’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved nothing better than family meals around her dining room table.
Sylvia dedicated her life to her church and her family and spent her days serving her Lord and his children. Her days were filled with praying and caring for the sick and lost, cooking for those who needed nourishment, and visiting those who needed a friend and a prayer. She was an amazing cook and an avid gardener. She loved horses, travelling, and politics and was never afraid to speak her mind. Her tenacity and forthrightness were balanced by a true love of people and the world around her.
Sylvia is survived by her seven sisters Lou, Linda, Josie, Betty, Wanda, Sue and Sharon, and her two brothers Carlice and Wayne. She also is survived by her many beloved nieces and nephews, an extended family spread across the country, and her brothers and sisters of the Church.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Peggy.
She was a true servant of God and her positive impact was profound and widespread. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas, VA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the visitation will be a walk-through event and the family kindly asks those who attend to pay their respects as quickly as possible so everyone will
have an opportunity to do so. In addition, a graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 26th, but will be limited to immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bristow Assembly of God Church. Donations can be mailed to 11804 Nokesville Road, Bristow, VA 20136 and will go to a special mission fund in her honor to carry on her life’s work of love.
