Sylvia Jean Swann, 89, of Middleburg, VA, passed May 19, 2022. She was born on October 2, 1932.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. William F. Swann, Sr. of Middleburg, VA; one daughter, Diane Lewis of Marshall, VA; a sister, Geraldine Stuart of Marshall, VA; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 11 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187. Rev. Philip C. Lewis will deliver the eulogy. Private interment will be in Swann Family Cemetery, Marshall, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
