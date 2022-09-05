Susanne Landa Moliere, 80 of Hume, Virginia passed away of cardiac arrest on September 1,2022 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia. Susanne was born in the Orange Memorial Hospital, Orange, New Jersey on March 29, 1942. She grew up on farms in Bedminster and Croton, NJ where she was an avid 4-H’er raising and showing her beloved sheep at the Flemington Fair. Sue graduated from North Hunterdon Regional High School, Annandale, NJ with the 1960, Class of Champions and from Colby Junior College in New London, New Hampshire in 1962.
She leaves behind her husband and fellow high school classmate, John Paul Moliere, Sr., her beloved son Michael Christian Sprouse, his wife Adrienne, her grandson Christian and two granddaughters, Ruby and Vivian of Hamden, Connecticut. Her daughter, Stephanie Sprouse and grandson Jackson of Stratford, Connecticut. Her brothers Scott Landa and his wife SueAnn, of La Grange, Georgia, her brother Steve Landa of Cincinnati, Ohio and her brother Rick Landa of Trumbull, Connecticut. Also, a step son, Brian Moliere of Ormond Beach, Florida and a stepdaughter, Suzanne Moliere of Cambridge, Massachusetts as well as five step granddaughters and an autistic step grandson of Brockton, Massachusetts. Susanne was predeceased by her son David Andrew Sprouse and three weeks ago by her stepson, John Paul Moliere, Jr. She also leaves behind her dear friends at the Hill School in Middleburg and the Middleburg American Legion family of friends.
Susanne never met someone who didn’t like her. She was gregarious in a reserved way, willing to do anything for anyone, anytime. We will all miss her smiling face.
A Requiem for Susanne will be held at 10:00 Saturday morning, September 24th at St. John the Baptist Anglican Catholic Church in Marshall. This will be followed by a Repast and a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Hall at 111 The Plains Road, Middleburg from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Donations in Susanne’s name may be made to the Moliere Family Memorial Fund. c/o Carol Moliere, 42 Dixon Road, Brockton, MA 02302-2234.
