Susannah Tyler, of Orange, VA, passed away peacefully at home on April 4th, 2022 after a courageous battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). She is survived by her three children: Heather Herndon, Bruce Herndon, Jr. (both of Orange); and Kathleen Herndon (Roanoke) and her spouse, Jake Smith. She was predeceased by her parents, William E. (Ned) Tyler, Jr. and Betty Sue Potterfield Tyler, and her companion of nearly 20 years, E.E. “Yank” DuLaney. She leaves behind her three younger sisters: Roxanne Tyler Dinneen, Betsy Tyler Feldmann (Greg), and Eve Tyler Roemhildt (Tom); and many nieces and nephews: Stuart Dinneen, Ellen Dinneen, Anne Tyler Feldmann Howell (Drew), Ned Feldmann (Haley Tray), Will Roemhildt and Lorin Roemhildt, and her faithful canine companion, “Puck”.
Susannah was born in Radford, VA on November 11, 1948. The family eventually landed in Warrenton, VA, where Susannah had a habit of roaming freely and jumping fences on her pony. She graduated from Fauquier HS in 1966, and went on to attend Saint Mary’s Jr. College in Raleigh, NC. Susannah graduated from Virginia Tech in 1970, with a BS degree majoring in Clothing, Textiles, and Related Arts. She had a varied career: bank teller, Realtor, associate librarian, and call center associate for a local company. From her youth, Susannah loved animals, and at the age of 10, started showing steers in 4-H Club. She was a 4-H All-Star, and after she had children old enough to participate, she was a leader of the local 4-H Horse Club. She enjoyed foxhunting, and hauling her children and their horses to various events. She was a past member of the Dolley Madison Garden Club, and happily cultivated and showed many flowers, especially daffodils. She also enjoyed serving on the Altar Guild at St. Thomas Episcopal. In her later years, her long-standing interest in genealogy created a new role for her as a family historian.
Susannah will be remembered for many things: her quick wit, mischievous green eyes, sense of adventure, and most of all, her perseverance. She stayed sassy until the end.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 11th at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 119 Caroline St., Orange, VA at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to one of the following organizations: The Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville; Orange County SPCA; or The ALS Association.
