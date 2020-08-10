Stuart Cleveland West, (age 50), went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He is the beloved fiance of Cindy Brooke. Stuart is the loving father of Evan West, Hannah West and Austin West. He is survived by his mother Rose (Robert) Cohen, sister Julie West, K9 pal Scout and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Stuart loved his family, friends and fishing. Most of all he was a good man.
Relatives and friends are invited to Stuart's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania VA 22553, on Monday, August 17th from 12 pm to 2 pm. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences and fond memories of Stuart may be left for the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.