Stephen Wayne Sinclair, 64 of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was born on June 12, 1957 in Aulander, North Carolina to Charles Sinclair and the late Carol Melton Sinclair.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Teresa; his daughter, Megan of New York; one brother, Edward Sinclair of Sterling, Virginia; and two sisters, Jeannette Flax of New Jersey and Marie Dennis of Warrenton, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11 AM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
