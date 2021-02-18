Stephen L. Szabolscky, 88, of Remington passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton, VA. Steve was born in South Amboy, New Jersey and at the age of 16, soloed and earned his pilot’s license in an Aeronica 7AC Champion airplane his older brother Al taught him to fly. This was the beginning of a lifelong passion for aviation. At the age of 20, Steve was working at the Ford Motor Company Manufacturing plant in Edison, New Jersey and dating the love of his life Meg. They married in 1952 and left for Fort Worth, TX where he graduated from the American Flyers Flight School. After graduation, they returned to New Jersey and in January 1953, Steve was drafted into the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged two years later in January 1955. After his tour, he returned home and making aviation his career, he apprenticed under a certified Airplane Engines (AE) lead mechanic while pursuing his own AE and Aircraft Powerplant (AP) licenses. After earning these licenses, Steve flew for Meteor Air Transport and AAXICO Airlines, flying C-46s and DC-4s. In 1960, Steve was hired by Alleghany Airlines, which became USAir, and he flew out of Newark, New Jersey eventually moving the family of five to Virginia in 1970 as he was based in DCA. Steve took an early retirement from USAir in 1987 after 27 years of service. He became and is a member of the “Soaring Eagles” of USAir and he continued to fly light aircraft well into his early 80s from a grass strip at his home while receiving visits from his dearest friends and family from the air and
land. He was happiest at his home with his wife Meg, his dogs, cats, and birds, and treasuring the moments when family and friends visited. Steve was always extremely generous with his time and knowledge with family and friends, teaching his wife, Meg, his son, Stephen, and grandson, Abe, to fly a J-3 Cub. Steve soloed his grandson Abe who earned his pilot’s license. During his retirement, he stayed active with inspections and annuals on light aircraft. He was an inspiration to others, sharing the knowledge he had learned throughout his life with everyone around him. Not only in flight, he also shared mechanical lessons on vehicles and building radio-controlled airplanes and helicopters. He also enjoyed spending summer days at gatherings with his family, offering airplane rides to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, and anyone visiting. Moments that will forever be etched into the lives of those who knew him. Steve was a passionate story teller and always had interesting stories to share about some of the passengers he met on his flight trips with USAir; shaking hands with Leonard Nimoy from Star Trek to meeting Roddy McDowall and other cast members from the movie, Planet of the Apes, who were in full makeup when they boarded the airplane and how he was so impressed with their makeup. Steve was a genuine person all of the time and a beacon for so many. His generous, caring, helpful personality affected so many people he encountered. Steve is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret M. Szabolscky; daughter, Elizabeth West (John); daughter, Suzann Szabolscky; son, Stephen A. Szabolscky (Cheryl); 5 grandchildren, Abe,
Robby, Paul, Erica and Stephanie; and 10 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Mitchell, Kennedy, Robert, William, Michael, Maya, Kourtney, Eli and Elaina. A memorial gathering at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA will be held on Saturday, February 27th, from 4 to 6 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson St., Culpeper, VA at 10 am on Friday, March 5th, 2021 followed by interment with military honors at the Culpeper National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
