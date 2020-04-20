On April 10th, 2020 Stephen Hamilton Semple passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was 58. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 8th 1961, Steve was a gregarious soul with a distinctive voice and an infectious laugh. He loved animals, music and at an early age developed a love of gardening from his mom. Steve moved to Warrenton Virginia with his family in 1976 where he attended Fauquier High School. After graduation he attended Johnson School of Technology where he learned the finer points of carpentry design and construction. Steve grew into a skilled and gifted craftsman installing high end cabinetry in homes across Northern Virginia eventually making custom furniture and cabinetry out of his home workshop.
Steve is predeceased by his loving parents Joan Seltzer Semple and J. Brooks Semple. He is survived by his son Griffin Patrick Semple of the residence and three brothers Charles B. Semple (Carol) of Boulder, Colorado, Barry S. Semple (Lynn) of Boise, Idaho and Andrew D. Semple (Shannon) of New Bern, North Carolina. He is also survived by his maternal aunts and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID virus no services are planned at this time. A Celebration of his life will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Warrenton SPCA, PO Box 733 Warrenton Va. 20188 or a donation can be made to your favorite charity honoring his memory. Online condolences may be made at Moserfuneralhome.com
