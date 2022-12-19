Stanley Jenkins passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 10, 2022, in Ridgeland, South Carolina at the age of 80. He was born January 31, 1942, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Noah Jenkins, and his mother, Dorothy (Ralls) Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Virginia (Estep) Jenkins. He lived most of his life in Middleburg, Virginia, where he was the Farm Manager for Wagenburg Farm. Stanley retired in 2003 and subsequently moved with his wife to Meherrin, Virginia. He then moved to Okatie, South Carolina in 2018.
He is survived by his daughters Karen Jenkins of Brandy Station, VA and Patricia Nightingale and husband, Brian, of Bluffton, SC. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Tyler Nightingale of Atlanta, GA, Hannah Nightingale of Nashville, TN and Patrick Nightingale of Springfield, VA. His brother Glenn Jenkins and wife, Gloria, sister Mary Ellen Tinsman and sisters-in-law, Barbara Davison and Judy Kilgore and husband, Pete. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Jessie Shipe and Millie Neff, and brother, Sterling Jenkins.
The family will hold graveside services at a later date in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caroline's Cottage at 329 Friends Lane, Ridgeland, South Carolina, 29936 or at www.fochospice.org/donate.
