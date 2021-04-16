Stacy Page Taylor, 36 gained her wings Sunday April 11, 2021 in Richmond VA. She was born in Fairfax VA on May 4, 1984.
She was preceded in death by her father Kim Stacy Taylor and brother Tobby Jonathan Taylor.
She is survived by mother Debbie P. Taylor and step-father James Thornley of Bealeton Va., brother Russell A. Taylor SR. and wife Natasha of Boston Va. Her four children Carlee, Devon, Jonthan, and Joseph and several special nieces and nephews.
Stacy we love you. Rest in God's care. Thanks to her friends and caregivers Ms. Karlleta, Ms. Teresa, and Ms. T. Memorial is private. Arrangements are being made by Royston Funeral Home.
