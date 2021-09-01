SSG John Linwood Kelgin SR
JANUARY 16, 1932 – AUGUST 18, 2021
SSG KELGIN, John Linwood Sr, 89, of Mobile, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 7:48 PM at Ascension Providence Hospital. Visitation will begin Thursday, August 26, at 4:00 PM at Mobile Funeral Home & Crematory in Mobile, Alabama. John was born January 16, 1932. SSG Kelgin served his Country for 24 years as a Dental Specialist in the U.S. Army, retiring on July 31, 1976 from Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After retirement for 6 years he served as a Civil Servant making a total of 30 years serving his country. He is survived by His Wife, Babette “Betty” Josefine Kelgin and his best friend Gizmo (Dog) of Mobile, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his daughter Hannalore Nidifer of Bakersfield, California and Grandson John-John Kelgin of Mobile, Alabama. He is survived by his four children: Bobbie Moon of Scottsdale, Arizona. John Lenwood Kelgin Jr and wife, Louise of Mobile, Alabama. Lorraine Ann Wise and husband, Louis of Maple Hill, North Carolina. Connie Eskridge and husband, Mike of Remington, Virginia. Along with a host of Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Babette “Betty” Josefine Kelgin 9002 Poulos Ave, Mobile, Alabama 36695.
