Sophia Mae (Ruzzo) Konoza, originally from Chester, PA, living most of her life in northern Virginia, and finally in Warrenton, died suddenly on March 24, 2020 at the age of 98, just a little over a month shy of her 99th birthday. Prior to her birth, Sophia was predeceased by her older brother, Nicholas, and her older sister, Josephine, who died very young. Sophia survived both her parents, all her remaining siblings, and her ex-husband. She is predeceased by her father, Francesco “Frank” Ruzzo, her mother, Sophia (nee Eisenhardt) Ruzzo, her brother Francis “Frank” Ruzzo, her brother, Paul Ruzzo, and her brother Fred “Freddy” Ruzzo. Her family called her “Sis.”
She is survived by her children Geraldine May Zeithhammel (Tony) of Bowling Green, KY, Patricia Ann Cornnell (Joseph) of Bristow, VA, Barbara Anne Morris (David) of Port Republic, VA, Mimi Michaela Konoza (Doris) of Alexandria, VA, and John Charles Konoza (Cathy) of Zion Crossroads, VA, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Sophia was born in Chester, PA on May 1, 1921. She was raised listening to Italian opera and was fond of the rose bushes and grape vines in their family yard. She survived the Great Depression, working in a tube mill, creating packaging for health and beauty aids, such as toothpaste, to help support her family.
Sophia enlisted during World War II in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC), serving from 1944 to 1948, achieving the rank of Tech Sergeant. In the Army she ran the mess hall, where she met her future husband, John Stanley Konoza, who was also in the Army. They resided in Chester, PA, Bad Tolz, Germany, Fort Bragg, NC, Springfield, VA, and Bangkok, Thailand. They returned to Springfield towards the end of the Vietnam War, where their five children were raised.
Sophia was a devoted wife, mother and avid bowler. She served her community as a Cub Scouts den mother. She enjoyed dancing to big band swing music, like Glen Miller and Benny Goodman, Latin music like Xavier Cugat, and Bossa Nova. She also favored Italian American crooners, like Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. She loved Clark Gable. She was a tough cookie in the kitchen, and will be lovingly remembered by family, friends, and all who knew her.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues, graveside services at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice of organizations.
