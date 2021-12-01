Sonija L. Buchanan, age 76, died on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at her home residence in Warrenton, Virginia. She was born in Santa Rosa, California to Everett and Shirley (Lynd) Smith.
Sonija is retired from the U.S. Department of Defense where she served as a Program Analyst and Procurement Agent for more 25 years. She had and adventurous spirit, enjoying both domestic and international travel to diverse locations. Her athletic accomplishments were significant, including racing in the Boston Marathon, completing several 100+ mile bike tours, and competing in triathlons. Sonija’s greatest love, however, was for her canine companions that she surrounded herself with—particularly small terriers and miniature schnauzers.
She is survived by her two sons, Greg and Stephen, and her four siblings: Yvonne, Kathleen, Gary, and Paula.
A graveside Memorial Service will be held on Friday (2:00 pm), December 3rd at the Stonewall Memory Garden’s Cemetery in Manassas, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Fauquier SPCA located at 9350 Rogues Rd, Midland, VA 22728, phone number (540) 788-9000.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.