On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Sonia S. Ritter, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 86.
Sonia was born on April 18, 1934, in Kingston, NY, to Alexander and Marion Shelton. She attended Green Mountain College in Vermont and then relocated to Florida where she met her future husband, John M. Ritter II. They married on December 25, 1957.
Sonia was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John. She is survived by their children Paula R. Ray and her husband Lyle from Warrenton, and David P. Ritter, and his wife Kim in Remington, and three grandchildren—Alex Ritter, Nicholas Ray and Lauren Ray.
Sonia had a sharp wit and kind heart. She devoted herself to her husband, family and friends.
She will be buried beside her beloved John in a private service at Bright View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
