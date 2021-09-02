Smith White Allnutt III, 82, left this world to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 17th, 2021, after a long illness. The eldest of three sons, Smitty had a sense of responsibility and determination growing up on his family's Hi-land Dairy Farm in Maryland.
He helped his father with the daily duties of the first modern milk production farm in the state. As a teenager, he was both a book-loving scholar, and a running champion, who set the school record for the mile run, which he held for 20 years! He was also an altar boy at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, where he said he always had a question for the rector. An exceptional student, Smitty graduated from Howard High School in 1957.
Smitty always had goals to accomplish. He graduated with a Finance degree from the University of Maryland in 1964. He began work for the Department of Commerce immediately after, where he was instrumental in ultimately leading this agency into the computer age.
He also decided to find a beautiful wife. He saw Patricia as they were both waiting to enter a night club on M Street. and he told his friend, "I'm going to marry that girl!" He loved to tell the story of how Pat was reluctant to go out with him, until he mentioned having a boat, and asking her if she liked to water-ski. She did, and ultimately they were married on February 12, 1966 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Annandale, Va.
Living in Burtonsville, MD, Smitty and Pat personally built their first home and greenhouse, and shared a love of organic fruit, vegetable and flower gardening. He also created art, building an amazing grandfather clock, and even sewing the latest 70's disco fashions for those great NewYear's Eve parties they hosted.
But the truest joy for Smitty and Pat, which filled their hearts and lives, was becoming parents to their children, Natalie and Todd. He raised his daughter and son to be as responsible and committed as he was, and it was they who were his loving companions and caretakers in the last two years of his life. How grateful he was for their devotion to him.
Smitty renewed his Christian faith in 1980, and with his same energy and commitment, he led Bible studies, counseled new Christian couples, and served as a deacon. Once Smitty and Pat moved to Warrenton Va., Smitty continued to lead a Bible study in his community, and he attended Mass with Pat at Holy Trinity, especially as her health weakened. He decided to study the Catholic faith, and he was confirmed a Catholic just before his death.
Smitty was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Dean Allnutt, in 2019, and is survived by his children, Natalie Christenson and Todd Allnutt, grandson, Alex Christenson, his brothers Fred Allnutt (Joanne), and Matthew Allnutt (Dale) and his sisters-in-laws, Carolyn Moore, Beverly Worthington (Charles), Kathleen Stratton (Scott) and Diane Dean (Kevin), as well as many nieces and nephews.
A viewing was held on Tuesday, August 24 from 5-7pm at Moser Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.