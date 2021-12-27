Simon W. Byler

Born In Dover, DE, on July 28, 1937, he was the son of William and Lydia (Bender) Byler. At 9 years of age Simon moved to a farm in Catlett, VA with his family, where he grew up and made his career. He was a long time active member of Faith Christian Fellowship.
On December 11, 1960, He married Cora Ann (Gingerich), who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Delores and her husband, Thomas Hostetler of Plain City OH; four sons, Galen, Dry Ridge KY, Harold and his wife, Tammy, Sherrills Ford, NC, Jay and his wife, Brenda, Catlett, VA and Jerry of Catlett, VA; seven grandchildren, Vincent (Joanna), Hostetler, Rachel (Durrel) Fox, Kara Byler, Andrew Byler, Geoffrey (Annelise) Byler, Devon Byler, Adrianna Byler; and six great grandchildren, one sister, Martha Yoder of Culpeper VA. He was preceded by his parents, a brother, Alvin, sisters, Anna Mary, Saloma, Irene, Cora, Rhoda; infant brother, sister and great granddaughter.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, December 30, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. At Dayspring Mennonite Church in Midland, VA. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, at 10 am. at Dayspring Mennonite Church with burial to follow at Faith Christian Fellowship Cemetery.
The family would like to thank their friends and family for their outpouring of love, prayers, and the many thoughtful ways you have shown your care for us during this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
