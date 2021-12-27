You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Simon W. Byler

  • 0
Simon W. Byler

Born In Dover, DE, on July 28, 1937, he was the son of William and Lydia (Bender) Byler. At 9 years of age Simon moved to a farm in Catlett, VA with his family, where he grew up and made his career. He was a long time active member of Faith Christian Fellowship.

 On December 11, 1960, He married Cora Ann (Gingerich), who survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Delores and her husband, Thomas Hostetler of Plain City OH; four sons, Galen, Dry Ridge KY, Harold and his wife, Tammy, Sherrills Ford, NC, Jay and his wife, Brenda, Catlett, VA and Jerry of Catlett, VA; seven grandchildren, Vincent (Joanna), Hostetler, Rachel (Durrel) Fox, Kara Byler, Andrew Byler, Geoffrey (Annelise) Byler, Devon Byler, Adrianna Byler; and six great grandchildren, one sister, Martha Yoder of Culpeper VA. He was preceded by his parents, a brother, Alvin, sisters, Anna Mary, Saloma, Irene, Cora, Rhoda; infant brother, sister and great granddaughter.

 Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, December 30, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. At Dayspring Mennonite Church in Midland, VA. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, at 10 am. at Dayspring Mennonite Church with burial to follow at Faith Christian Fellowship Cemetery.

 The family would like to thank their friends and family for their outpouring of love, prayers, and the many thoughtful ways you have shown your care for us during this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.