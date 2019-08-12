Sidney Maurice Bolden, 45, of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Delaplane, VA, passed August 5, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1974.
Sidney served Fauquier County for 26 years, starting as an Explorer and serving as a Public Safety Tele-communicator, as a Deputy Sheriff in the Adult Detention Center and as a Volunteer at the Warrenton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
Sidney is survived by his mother, Ethel L. Bolden of Delaplane, VA; a brother, Jonathan S. Bolden of Norfolk, VA; three aunts: Doris Bolden Fletcher of Marshall, VA, Eva W. Basil of Aldie, VA, Maria Washington-Cox of Oakton, VA; one uncle, Russell Washington of Aldie, VA; and two cousins: Keith Basil of Norfolk, VA and Duvall Bolden, Jr. of Warrenton, VA.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 12pm, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 4679 Free State Road, Marshall, Virginia, 20115. Rev. Philip Lewis delivered the eulogy.
Interment was in the Solon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA.
