Shirley Pearson Fahringer, 58, passed away in her home on September 27, 2021 after a 10 year, hard-fought battle with breast cancer.
Shirley was born on January 6, 1963 in Manassas, Virginia, and was raised on a farm in Catharpin, Virginia. Her parents taught her to be responsible, appreciate what she had, and to look out for others. Shirley stated that her proudest accomplishment was being the best mom she could be, which she said at times was a challenge.
Mission work was a large part of her life, and one of her proudest civic accomplishments. A devout Christian woman, Shirley made it one of her life’s goals to bring as many people to Christ as she could through love and compassion.
Shirley retired from Stonewall Memory Gardens in June of 2021. The lives of those she touched during her 10 plus years as a compassionate and caring member of the bereavement industry made her a valuable asset to the community as a whole.
Always a family woman, Shirley took every opportunity she had to spend with the people she loved. Alongside the love of her life, Tim, she travelled the world. Ireland, Scotland, Iceland, England, Alaska, New Zealand, and her favorite, Australia were just a few of the many places they made memories together.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Tim Fahringer of Nokesville; children, Michael Gardner (Kelly) of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, Timothy Fahringer of Hampton, and Michelle Gardner of Gainesville; three grandchildren, Michael, Henry, and Parker Gardner; sisters Bertha Hoover and Thelma Key; brothers James, Carlin, Kirk, and Marvin Pearson. She was preceded in death by her sisters Helen Pearson and Penny Chappel; mother Anne Pearson; and father Carlin Pearson.
A memorial service will be held at Battlefield Baptist Church, 4361 Lee Hwy, Warrenton, VA 20187, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Capital Caring Health, the company that allowed Shirley to live out her final days at home with her family.
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com
