Shirley May Griffin Blankenship, 80, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on February 5, 2022, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Shirley was born on January 3, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late William E. Griffin and Louise F. Chapman Griffin. She was a graduate of Falls Church High School and the Washington School for Secretaries. For 36 years, Shirley has worked for the Department of the Army.
Shirley is survived by her husband Timothy Blankenship for fifty four years: two sisters Cissie Green and Janie McGormick along with numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
