Shirley Louise Soule
November 30, 1936-December 9, 2021
Shirley Louise (Rabens) Soule, 85, of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully at her home on December 9, 2021. She was born November 30, 1936, in Charleston, South Carolina. Preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Whitman Soule; father, John Henry Louis Rabens, Sr.; her mother, Louise Campbell Rabens; and her sister, Linda Rabens Mizzell. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Jeff) Whitman Soule and his wife, Lyn Ellen Good-Soule, and John (Doug) Douglas Soule. Jeff and Doug lovingly cared for their mother in her home with the assistance of Denise Leatherhand (Daycare person) and Heartland Hospice, especially her nurse, Jackie and her medical aide, Deborah. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Rabens Walker and her husband, Howard; and her brother, John Henry Rabens, Jr. and his wife, Becky; and her brother-in-law, Bobby Mizzell.
Shirley dearly loved her grandchildren, Misty Soule (Jon Hayes); Christina Hughes and her husband, Drew; and especially Ian Soule (Dana Espinosa), who lived with her while growing up. Her great-grandchildren, June Eloise Hughes and Jovie Leanna Hughes, brought her many smiles and such joy. Her family had just recently grown with Jeff and Lyn’s marriage and gave her step-grandchildren, RJ Good and his wife, Margaret; and Bekah Good, who came to care for Shirley deeply.
Shirley spent her years as a stay-at-home Mom until her boys were teenagers. Then she worked as a church secretary at Centreville Baptist Church, worked at Peebles Department store, and she retired after working as an Administrative Secretary for the Federal Government at the Command Center in Vint Hill, Virginia.
Her sweet and sassy Southern ways will be missed. She loved gatherings of family, friends, and food that she didn’t have to cook! She loved animals and especially missed her dog, Jazzy. She loved to go on cruises with her sisters; it didn’t matter the destination. She missed her beloved Charleston, where she grew up, and loved having her toes in the sand at the beach. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, and reading mystery novels. When relaxing, she could be found watching NCIS (any of them) and Criminal Minds. While she hasn’t been able to attend church for a while her faith was strong, and she was a member of Warrenton Baptist Church. She left us with several beautiful, hand-written quotes in her bible, one of which Christina found- “When Christians die, real life begins.” This and so many more wonderful things will be how we all should remember Shirley Louise Soule.
A family gathering will be held on January 10, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A procession will take place at 1:00 PM for interment next to her husband at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
