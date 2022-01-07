Shirley Louise (Rabens) Soule, 85, of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully at her home on December 9, 2021.
A family gathering will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A procession will take place at 1:00 PM for interment next to her husband at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
