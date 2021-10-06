Shirley Jean Miller Ryder, 80, of Midland, died Friday, Oct 1st, 2021 at her daughter’s home.
She was born on August 14, 1941 in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Waller and Gladys Miller. They moved to Elk Run, VA when she was 5 years old and she has been a long time resident of Midland.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Ryder of Midland and her grandson, John T. Cleveland of Columbia, MD.
She is survived by her six children: Kevin Ryder of Midland, Lynn Fletcher (Kenny) of Hartwood, Jackie Cleveland (Bernie) of Sumerduck, Scott Ryder of Midland, Michael Ryder (Shelley) of Madison and Miracle Jean Ryder of Manassas; eight grandchildren, Kert Ryder of King George, Jennifer Fletcher of Blacksburg, Tracey Demers (Andrew) of Austin, TX, Megan Fletcher of Arlington, Rachel Cleveland (granddaughter- in -law) of Manassas, Joshua Cleveland (Emalee) of Mocksville, NC, Justin Cleveland (Kayleigh) of Troy, NC, Davis Ryder and Katelyn Ryder of Madison; 4 great grandchildren, Gavin Cleveland of Manassas, Carlee Cleveland and Jonathan Cleveland of Mocksville, NC and Ryder Cleveland of Troy, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Celebration of Life service at 11 am on Friday, Oct 15, at Grace United Methodist Church of Fredericksburg, VA near Hartwood. Rev Larry Jent will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.
