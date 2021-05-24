Shirley Isabelle Hopkins, 81, of Warrenton died May 9 , 2021.
She was born September 6 , 1939 in Fredericksburg, VA to the late John and Isabelle Lawson Manuel.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Rodger Martin Hopkins; daughter Colleen (Carson) Addison; five grandchildren Robert Addison, Travis Addison, Jason Addison, Frank Magnotto , and Christopher Magnotto in addition to ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by a daughter Lorraine Magnotto.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SAVAS/ACTS at P.O. Box 74, Dumfries, VA. 22026
A Memorial Service will take place Tuesday June 1, 2021 at 4pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186 with Rev. Rick Ritchie officiating.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
