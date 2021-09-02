Shirley Ann Smoot, 89, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021 surrounded by family.
Survivors include her children Larry Smoot (Tami) and Wayne Smoot (Nancy); grandchildren Shane (Danielle), Bree, Christy, Jason, and Hunter; great-granddaughter Ashlyn Smoot; great-grandson Erik Smoot; and great-great-grandchildren Jase and Auroriella Smoot. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Smoot; and great-grandson, Cole Smoot.
Services will be held privately at a later date.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
