Shirley Ann Riedy Marchand, age 93 a resident of Bealeton, VA and former resident of New York passed away on July 6, 2020. She is a retired NYC school teacher. Survived by two children; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Services are private. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.