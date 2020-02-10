Sherlawn Renee Robinson, 52, of Midland, Virginia, passed February 1, 2020, at Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton, VA. She was born on September 30, 1967.
Sherlawn is survived by her husband, Elliott S. Robinson of Midland, VA; a son, Kollin Robinson of Midland, VA; her parents: Lawrence and Gladys Tazwell of Vienna, OH; her sister, Jacquelyn Tazewell of Germantown, MD; two brothers: Samuel Barganier of Rockville, MD, Lawrence Tazewell, Jr. of Urbana, MD.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 am until 11 am with funeral services starting at 11 am at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA 20187.
Interment will be in Blackwelltown Cemetery, Midland, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
