Shelley Renee Davis, 54, passed away in her home on July 30, 2022, in Marshall, VA of natural causes. Shelly was born in Washington Court House, OH January 24, 1963, to the late Charles Bowman and Marjorie Matthews.
Shelley had a house cleaning service, and she also worked many years and hours at Old Salem Café in Marshall, VA. Shelley was kind, giving, fun and loved to have a good time. She could instantly make friends and had a heart of gold She enjoyed singing, dancing and life in general. Delta Dawn was Shelley’s tune, and you would know it on Karaoke night. Shelley loved her trips to Jamaica "mon", as she would say, it's pronounced "mon", not "man", you have to use an accent.
There will be a celebration of Shelley’s life and fundraiser for burial expense on Thursday, August 11th at 6:30 pm at Old Salem Café, 4197 Winchester Road, Marshall, VA . For more information, call 540/364-8150. RIP our dear friend until we meet again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.