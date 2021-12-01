Sheldon Guy Strickland, commonly known as “Bo”, age 84, of Vienna, VA passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. He was born on August 30th, 1937 in Anderson, South Carolina - son of the late John Guy & Lila Strickland.
Bo Strickland earned his Bachelors degree from Clemson University, and his Masters degree in Civil Engineering from Georgia Tech. He worked his entire professional career as a Civil Engineer for the Federal Department of Transportation. He retired from the Senior Executive Service, and began consulting for various private sector transportation consulting firms. However, his most impressive positions were as a husband, a father, and a grandfather. He was a little league baseball coach. The Dad who all the kids in the neighborhood wanted to come out to play a whiffle ball game with. The one who took his horse crazy daughter on trail rides across the US. The granddaddy every little kid wants to play in the pool or fish in the lake with. A fine example of a human being - kind, hilarious, intelligent, and gentle. He will be missed dearly.
Sheldon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lillian Strickland; two children, Stacy Strickland Lensis of Manassas, VA and Robert Strickland of Warrenton, VA; and six grandchildren, Colin, Morgan, Daniel, Allie, Josie and Owen.
In addition to his parents, Sheldon is preceded in death by four siblings, Wendell, Ruth, Wanda & Jeanette.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 from 4 to 6 pm. Interment private. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association - www.act.alz.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.