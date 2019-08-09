Shelby Marie Staton Kidwell age 51, of Amissville, VA. , passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Amissville, VA. She was born in Maryland on August 30, 1967 to Charles Dudley Staton and Carol Hope McCormick Staton.
God will wipe away all the tears from my eyes; there shall be no more death neither sorrow or crying. No more pain for my former life is passed away. Jesus is the beginning and the end of all life.
Shelby is survived by her mother Carol Hope McCormick Staton; son, Roger Earl Blake Kidwell III; sister, Tammy Jo Staton Bragg; nieces and nephews, Stefan Bragg, Andrea Bragg, Camia Bragg Shepard, SueAnn and husband Michael Toombs and son Colby. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Dudley Staton and brother Charles Wayne Staton.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Moser Funeral Home. 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome .com.
