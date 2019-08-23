Shelby Jean Crook Kimble, 78, of Warrenton, VA, formerly of Jumping Branch, entered into eternal rest Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation Center in Warrenton, VA.
Born February 14, 1941 at Jumping Branch she was a daughter of the late Phillip Alexander and Ethel Florence Kesler Crook.
Shelby was a retired employee of Fauquier County Board of Education after many years of food service. She was a lifetime member of the ladies auxiliary for Warrenton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company and a former member of Bluestone Baptist Church where she was active in church functions as well as playing the piano. Shelby enjoyed playing the piano, embroidery, cooking, knitting, quilting and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Clayton Crook.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 57 years, Mason Kimble; three children, Timothy Kimble of New Castle, VA, L. Andrew Kimble and wife Julie of Burke, VA and Chance Kimble and wife Courtney of Palmyra, VA and six grandchildren, Lauren, Daniel, Tyler, Addison, Caleb and Benjamin.
Graveside services and burial were 12:00 P.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Jumping Branch Family and Private Cemetery (also known as the Deeds Cemetery) in Jumping Branch with Pastor Bill Fox officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends gathered at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral parlors.
Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com
