SHELBY JEAN (BLEVINS) HOGAN
On Thursday, March 24, 2022 our beautiful loving mother gained her wings at the age 84.Shelby was born on August 19, 1937 in Washington D.C. to the late William (Bill) and Gladys Shifflett. At the time of her death she resided in Catharpin, Virginia.Mom loved her family, dancing, steamed blue crabs and traveling. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Sebert Hogan. Mom married Sebert on September 23, 1998 and enjoyed many trips, cruises and even a safari with him…their love was a love we all wish we had.Along with her loving husband, Sebert Hogan, Shelby is survived by…Her three girls…Sherry Moser / husband Dan, Vicky Henderson and Norma Costello.Sebert’s Children…Sebert Hogan Jr. / wife Sandy, Tamara (Tammy)Hogan and Kerry Hogan / companion Erin.Her sisters…Shirley Blevins, Hazel Van Wyen / husband Van, Gloria Truslow / husband Bob and Wanda Shifflett.Father of her three girls and ex-husband…Roger BlevinsGrandchildren…Charity, Shawn, Cassandra, Michael, Tori, Lindsey, Nicole, Katie, Evie, Emma, Jack and Peter.Along with numerous Great-Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other Family members and Friends.Shelby was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Curtis and Ellen Shifflett and a brother, Charles Shifflett.Shelby will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date TBD.Shelby was very loved and will by missed by many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.