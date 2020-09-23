Sheila O'Brien Wolk, died on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at her home The Dell in Hume, Virginia. She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul Wolk in 2008. Sheila was born in Rochester, New York on September 28,1936 to the late Wallace and Doris (Tierney) Dietz.
She attended Nazareth College in Rochester after Catholic High School.
She married William C. O'Brien Jr, in 1956 he died in 1973.
Sheila is survived by her 3 children Tierney O'Brien Dovan (Brad Dovan deceased) of Hume, VA,
W. Egan O'Brien II of Flint Hill, VA, and Megan (Ron) Tokash of Marshall, VA. Sheila is survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Sheila was predeceased by her brothers David Dietz of Anchorage, Alaska, John Dietz of Honeoye Falls, NY, and her youngest brother William (Billy) Dietz of Rochester, NY.
Sheila and Paul Wolk moved to Hume Virginia in the late 1970’s and purchased “The Dell” in Hume, where they joined Old Dominion Hunt and enjoyed 30 plus years of Fox Hunting.
Sheila opened the successful School House Restaurant in Flint Hill, VA in the mid 1980’s and enjoyed many years of success and eventually sold the business which is now The Blue Door.
Sheila and Paul besides their love of all things horses and fox hunting also owned a home in Aspen Colorado and were avid skier’s, they spent most winters and summers in Aspen until 2008.
Sheila was a board member of Mountain Vista Governors school and spent many years on the board of Conservation and Research Center in Front Royal.
In Sheila’s later years she enjoyed her home at The Dell and her dogs and showing her Champion Doberman Pinscher Jewel, her faithful horse Derby and attending church at Grace Bible Church in Marshall, VA.
Plans for a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2021.
