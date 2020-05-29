Shayna R. Heeter, age 36, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully at INOVA Alexandria hospital on Friday, May 22nd, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 28th, 1984, daughter of Raymond M. & Cendy L. Heeter.
Shayna was a beautiful person inside and out. She was an artist and she lived her life vibrantly, even in the face of her disability. She grew up here in Warrenton, Virginia, and went to art school at VCU and then GMU. She became a Graphic Designer and she was able to create art every day of her life. She was the light of her family’s life.
In addition to her parents, Shayna is survived by her brother Travis M. C. Heeter & his wife, Martha of Richmond, VA; her sister, Fawn C. Stam & her husband, Russell of Mt. Dora, FL; a nephew, Soren and two nieces, Skye & Aurora.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carl & Cozette Lafone; paternal grandparents, Homer & Helen Heeter; and a cousin, Danny Heeter.
The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Friday, May 29th, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 4 pm, on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Interment private.
During this time of crisis, we are asking all visitors to respect the Governor’s guidelines for social distances and health regulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe organized to raise money for a college fund for her nieces and nephew. Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/college-funds-for-the-stam-children?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1hvPY7HPS1MBifQqRbb4LsB_oFXtN0wCgm1UdxnkpbTcU-Q_dn2JWZApo .
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
