It is with our deepest sadness that the family of Shawn Michael Powers announces his sudden passing on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 42. Shawn was born in Richmond Virginia and attended Goochland High School. Shawn will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Bridget Nicole Powers of Marseilles, IL and his devoted son Andrew Michael Powers of Bealeton, VA.
He will also be forever missed by his mother Dora and his (step) father David Mast of Bealeton, and his brother Jason and wife Emily, along with his nephew Tanner and nieces Kennedy and Mckinnley all of Mercer, PA.
He also leaves behind to morn his passing a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Shawn was proceeded in death by his father Madison Calvin Powers, maternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Mason Owens, paternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. George E. Powers, Sr., and a loving uncle Harrison Furr.
Shawn was employed as an Equipment Operator by TDS Corp. of Gainesville, VA. He had a deep love of motor sports including Nascar, go-carting and tractor pulling with his father, RC car racing, and was his stepfather’s right-hand man with all things mechanical. He also was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He was fierce supporter of the 2nd amendment and the NRA using his knowledge of mechanics to build firearms and reload ammunition with his son Andrew. Shawn always had a tender heart for animals, and more recently reptiles.
Shawn was a devoted father along with a loving son, brother, and uncle. A memorial service to celebrate his short life will be held on May 30, 2020 at 11am at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA.
Memorial donations made be made in Shawn’s memory to the Fauquier SPCA.
