Shawn Kevin McPherson, Sr. , age 64, a resident of Nokesville, VA passed away on April 8, 2022. He was a Retired Asst. Fire Marshall for Fairfax County Fire Department.
He was predeceased by both of his parents, Nathaniel Berman McPherson and Shirley Kiehl. Survived by his fiancé, Rashell B. Rinker of Woodstock, VA; a son, Shawn K. McPherson and his wife, Briana of Leesburg, VA and daughter, Melissa Michelle Day and her husband, Thomas of Catlett, VA; his siblings, Natalie McPherson, Arlington, VA, Lore “Cookie” Cullers of Clovis, CA, Michael McPherson of Aurora, CO and Kristy McPherson of Manassas, VA; four grandchildren, Trent Day, Lena McPherson, Madison Day and Miles McPherson; a niece, Tania Maela and a nephew, Brad McPherson.
A Memorial Service was held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
