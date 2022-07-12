|Sharon Lynn Gosnell Kilby
There will be a celebration of life for Sharon Lynn Gosnell Kilby who passed away on December 22, 2020 She was born on September 23, 1949 in Virginia. The daughter of Ruth C Rickman Gosnell and Bennie Gosnell Sr. Sharon was a chef for many years and loved her daughter Tammy and also enjoyed being in her garden and was loved by family and many friends and neighbors. Sharon was survived by her brothers and sisters, Bennie and Fran Gosnell of Huntingtown Maryland, Donald Gosnell Sr. of Texas, David Gosnell of Tennessee, Tina and Brian Woods of Tennessee, Lee and Scott Blankenship of Lusby Maryland, Jim and Laura Gosnell of Texas, John and Sarah of Texas, Donna and Danny Sutclisfe of Arizona, Chloe Layman of Virginia, Thomas Gray of Florida, Clara and Jerry Chappell of Virginia, and Margo and Dale Town of Virginia, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews . Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Lee Kilby and her parents Ruth and Bennie Gosnell Sr. and Brother‘s Miles Gosnell, Richard Payne, and Roy Gray. There will be a celebration of life for Sharon Kilby given by her sister Lee Blankenship and her niece Courtney Blankenship on July 31 at noon Jeffersonton Community center at 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Jeffersonton, VA 22724. Please respond by July 17 at SLc.13@comcast.net
