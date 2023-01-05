Sharon Claire Saari, 78, of Harrisonburg, Virginia passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 24th, 2022. Sharon was a passionate environmentalist and conservationist who filled her world with travel, animals, and adventure.
Born May 5, 1944, a native of River Grove, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Oliver W. and Hildegarde A. Saari, and the youngest of three siblings.
Sharon attended East Leyden High School and then the University of Illinois receiving a degree in Forestry & Zoology. She went on to the University of Georgia earning a Masters in Wildlife Ecology. While working at the university’s Institute of Ecology she traveled to Airlie House in Warrenton, VA to join graduate students from across the country to help organize the inaugural Earth Day in 1970. There she saw her first fox hunt, fell in love with the Virginia countryside, and vowed to return.
She began her career in Florida at the Nature Conservancy playing a principal role in preserving areas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Big Cypress Swamp, FL, and Santa Catalina Island, CA, among many others. Upon moving to Virginia in the early 1970’s she was the first staff hire at the newly formed Piedmont Environmental Council, setting up their Warrenton office on Main Street. In 1975 she went to work for MITRE Corporation, a McLean, VA non-profit government think tank. There she authored environmental impact statements and traveled the U.S. conducting field work. She capped her career by founding The Idea Center for environmental consulting, with notable work such as helping coordinate the DOJ investigation of the Exxon Valdez oil spill. At the same time she also founded Dare You, an adventure travel agency. Through Dare You she organized and led many horseback treks in the United States and countries all over the world including Africa and her “favorite place on earth” New Zealand.
Sharon lived life with gusto and conviction. After contracting polio at age two, she was later encouraged to take up horseback riding to strengthen her legs. Thus began her life long passion for horses and riding. She became the consummate horsewoman, and her move to Virginia enabled her to fully indulge her love of foxhunting. For twenty five years she rode with the Piedmont Hunt in Middleburg, Virginia forming lifelong friendships. Upon her retirement and the purchase of farms in Rappahannock then Culpeper counties, she found contentment exploring the riding trails in the surrounding countryside. Sharon’s idea of a perfect evening was sitting on the porch of her log cabin with her dogs, sipping wine, and watching the sun set behind Old Rag Mountain. After giving up farm life, Sharon made her home at Sunnyside Senior Living Community in Harrisonburg, VA where she continued making new friends and sharing her many travel stories.
She is survived by her sister Barbara J. Killough, of Palm Desert, CA; brother Kenneth W. Saari, of Park Ridge, IL; Nephew Michael W. Killough, of Bartlett, Illinois; her step-children Deborah Mayo Swan, of Amissville, VA; Hunter Mayo White, of Medford, MA; Robert C. Mayo, of Reva, VA; her dog Abby, and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her nephew Jeffery S. Killough.
A celebration of Sharon Saari’s life will be held from 2-4pm, Saturday, January 14, 2022 at Sunnyside Retirement Community, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, in the Blue Ridge / Allegheny Room of the Highlands Building. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Piedmont Environmental Council, 45 Horner Street, Warrenton, VA 20186 (www.pecva.org).
