Seth Dominic Hewitt, 18, of Bealeton, VA, died January 8, 2023 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born January 10, 2004, the son of James Preston Hewitt III and Anna Maria (Formando) Frye. Seth graduated from Liberty High School in the Spring of 2022 and planned to attend college this year.
Seth was a wickedly smart and selfless teen who always looked to improve the lives of those around him. Seth was very passionate about Marvel, anime, and gaming on his Xbox. Seth loved to talk about various interests he had with his friends and family for hours. Seth's friends and family would describe him as the kindest guy you would ever meet with a contagious smile and loving heart. Seth's smile and laugh always made him stand out in the best way and we will miss his caring heart and personality. He is known to have an amazing talent for the Donkey Kong game, where he outshined other gamers. His siblings, family, and friends will miss him dearly.
Seth was preceded in death by his parents James and Anna and survived by siblings; Nickolas McClung of Biloxi, MS, Ashley Hewitt of Warrenton, VA and Victoria Frye of Front Royal, VA. He is also survived by his Aunt, Santica Holtzman (Kyle) of Bonita Springs, FL. Seth was also beloved by an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life service to honor Seth’s memory will take place at 2:00 P.M. on February 18, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401. A reception will follow at the church.
This loss will be deeply felt by Seth’s family and friends and he will remain forever loved, cherished and never forgotten
