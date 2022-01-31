Seaton Terry "Ted" Young, 81 of Gwynn, Virginia passed away on January 20, 2022 surrounded by family.
Born on November 16, 1940 in Washington, D.C. to the late Sexton Terry and Winnifred Matchett Young. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Hannah Short; his brothers, William Young and Thomas Young; brother-in-law, Dwight Tingen; and daughter, Terri Jackson. He is survived by his sister, Loretta Tingen of Warrenton, VA; daughters, Tammi Hodge (Tony) of Warrenton, VA and Debora Shoemaker of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Luke Hodge (Camthao) of Falls Church, VA, Samantha Hodge (Joseph) of Melbourne, FL, and Michael Balogh (Emily) of Aurora, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
He was raised in Tyson Corner, Virginia after spending a few of his younger years in Florida. After graduating from high school in 1959, he enlisted in the Army. Following his 4-year service to this country, he worked at the family business, Fairfax Electric Motor, until it was sold in the early 1980's. He then joined American Electric Motor until his retirement in 2006. He moved his family to Warrenton, Virginia in 1978 where he resided until he retired to Gwynn's Island, Virginia.
Gwynn's Island began as his summer home in 1986, where he was one of the most respected and loved community members. He had a love of fishing and boating and would Captain fishing trips whenever he could, he was also an avid hunter. He loved playing cards, leaving most of his opponents in the dust, and was a great story teller. Many would love to sit and listen to his shenanigans when he was young. He was definitely a jack of all trades and loved to learn new skills.
He was an excellent cook. You could always find him behind the grill, stove, crab pot, or shucking oysters at the many family and community gatherings he hosted. He was the kindest man anyone knew and would do anything for anyone without hesitation.
He was very close to his sister Loretta's family: Michael Tingen (Sara) , Terri Taylor (Ivan), Mary Kay Seely (Dan), and Jeff Tingen (Christa). They were a big part of his life and were always there to celebrate, visit, and help whenever necessary.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton. An additional service will be held at the Cherry Point Community Dock in Gwynn, VA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gwynn's Island Civic League (GICL) PO Box 311, Gwynn, VA 23066. Please note the "Gwynn Island Foundation".
