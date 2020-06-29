Scott Thomas Eastment, age 33 passed away on June 27, 2020. He was a resident of Warrenton, VA and formerly of Clifton, VA. He had attended and graduated from St. Paul VI Catholic H.S. School in Fairfax, VA and went on to Frostburg State to obtain his undergraduate degree. He played varsity baseball at both schools. He received his MBA from St. Leo’s University near Tampa, FL. He will be deeply missed by his parents, family and friends. He is survived by George and Tina Eastment of Warrenton, VA; An uncle, Thomas J. Eastment and his wife Cynthia of Chevy Chase, MD and cousins, Leah and Elsa Eastment. He leaves behind a very close girlfriend, Alexis Tomaselli.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Moser Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:30am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Warrenton, VA and a burial following at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to The Fauquier SPCA, fauquierspca.com Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
