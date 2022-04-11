SCHIElA WEIR
MAY 1, 1944 – April 8, 2022
Schiela May MacPherson Weir was born on May 1, 1944 in Jamaica, New York to Florence Schiela and Ronald MacPherson. Her formative years were spent in Massapequa, New York, where she graduated from Massapequa High School in 1962. She was a cradle Episcopalian at Grace Church, Massapequa, NY. She actively participated in Grace’s youth programs, choir, altar guild and taught Sunday School while she was in high school. She attended Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, and was a member of the Phi Mu sorority.
Schiela met the the love of her life, Ted Weir, in Arizona in 1971. They married in May 1973 and moved 17 times throughout Ted’s Air Force career living in Arizona, Korea, California, Florida, Texas, Virginia, and Germany. They settled in Warrenton, VA after Ted’s retirement from the USAF. Their daughter, Alicia, was born in 1975.
Schiela enjoyed her career with the airline industry working for American Airlines, Pan Am, SATO Travel, Midway Airlines and several travel agencies as she moved across the globe. She was an expert in airline ticketing and sales with a unique ability to build and maintain relationships. She loved to travel, and it was the perfect profession that provided her many opportunities.
She was a member of the Warrenton Garden Club and was so proud to have her home featured on the club’s home tour during the 1999 Christmas season.
She loved Handel’s Messiah and had the opportunity to sing it in Germany with the Ramstein Air Base Chapel Choir, but of particular enjoyment was impromptu karaoke singing, including her favorite, “New York, New York” delighting those around her.
Schiela dedicated much of her time to service at Saint James Episcopal Church in Warrenton and Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains. She was a director of the altar guild and a lay reader at Saint James. In 2012 she graduated from the School of Theology, University of the South, completing four years of Theological Education by Extension, Education for Ministry.
She loved playing mah-jongg, dominoes rummy-cube, trivia, and any kind of card game, including gin rummy, nines, pass the trash, nerds, sequence, and especially bridge. She was just 9.59 silver points shy of the 800 required to become an American Contract Bridge League Life Master, prevented from completion because of the pandemic. She had already earned all of the more difficult needed gold points for the Life Master Award.
Schiela loved life and spending time with her family and friends. She was often the life of the party. Her laugh was contagious and you could be sure to hear it, and recognize it, from anywhere.
Schiela is survived by her husband Ted, daughter Alicia, son-in-law Kenneth Davis and granddaughter “Princess” Sabrina. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, Charles MacPherson.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on April 30, 2022 at Saint James Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper Street, Warrenton, VA 20186.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Saint James Church, 73 Culpeper Street, Warrenton, VA, 20186, or the American Stroke Association at heart.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
