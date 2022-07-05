Sandra Lee Matthews (Sandy), 62 of Warrenton died peacefully at home on June 27, 2022 due to complications as a result of a long battle with LUPUS. She was born in Edmond, Oklahoma on February 6, 1960 a daughter of Arthur (Matt) and Patricia (Patsy) Matthews. Sandy was a 1978 graduate of
Jonesboro High School in Arkansas and 1985 Registered Nursing graduate of Northern Virginia Community College. She worked for several Home Health Agencies in Northern Virginia and INOVA before retiring. She was a devoted mother and nurse touching the lives of many throughout Northern
Virginia. Her faith was an inspiration to many and she was loved by all who came to know her especially her immediate and extended family.
Surviving her are her husband of 19 years and best friend, John Kehoe; her son Daniel Matthews and wife Ali with two grandchildren Jane and Margaret of Prince William County; a step son Thomas Kehoe of California; her sister Kim Cantwell of Virginia Beach with nephew Adam Cantwell; a brother Randy Matthews and wife Andrea of Woodland Park, Colorado with a niece Amanda and nephew Jacob; her father's wife Billy Matthews of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and her step father Gene Alward of Gainesville, Virginia. In addition, she was preceded in death by her brother Chad Matthews and her mother Patsy Jane Netherton Matthews Alward and her father Arthur Matthews.
A private family viewing was held at Moser Funeral Home at 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia 20186 on Friday, July 1, 2022.
A memorial service celebrating Sandy's life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LUPUS Foundation of America DC/Maryland/Virginia Chapter at Lupusdmv.org.
Online condolence can be made at www.moserfunelhome.com.
