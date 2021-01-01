Sandra Harris Mitchell died peacefully at her home in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on December 29th, 2020 at the age of 81.
She was the eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Barney Harris and attended The Calvert School, graduated from Warrenton High School, Penn State University and The Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne in Switzerland. Her life was spent serving as a teacher and administrator. She was the headmistress of Highland School for several years and taught at Wakefield School. Later, she headed the Outdoor Academy in Sarasota, Florida and the Meritor Academy in Tempe, Arizona. Sandra’s passion for children and education was obvious to all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Hayley and her husband Tom Parker, Katherine and her husband David Craig. Her grandchildren, Page and her husband Blake Harper and daughter Hazel, Will and Justin Parker, Grace and Morgan Craig. In addition, she is survived by her sisters, Kay Bentley, Sherrie Hackett, Pat Nevill, Frankie Harris-Lyne and many nephews and nieces.
Interment will be private at the Warrenton Cemetery.
