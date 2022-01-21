Sandra G. (Kerns) Herndon

Sandra G. Herndon, 75, of Catlett, VA passed away on January 20, 2022 at Caton Merchant House, Manassas, VA.
Sandra was born August 9, 1946 in Arlington, VA to the late Samuel Jacob Kerns and Effie Noland Kerns.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert “Bobby” Herndon Sr. siblings; Samuel Delaney Kerns, Jacob Gary “John” Kerns, James Andrew “Billy” Kerns, Stanley “Bo” Kerns, Layton “Bobby” Kerns and Nancy Kirby.
Sandra spent 43 years working at CVS in Westgate Plaza Manassas as a sales clerk. When not working, she enjoyed playing bingo, going to Charlestown to play slot machines, camping and fishing with her family was one of her favorite past times. Sandra was also a member of Jehoash Presbyterian Church and Catlett Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
Sandra is survived by her two children, Robert (Frank) Herndon Jr. and his fiancé Brenda McKendry of Manassas, VA and Evelyn Cobert and husband Thomas of Bealeton, VA. Sandra is also survived by four grandchildren, Breann Griffith of Culpeper VA, Hayley Herndon of Winchester VA, Paige Herndon of Bealeton, VA and Addison Cobert of Bealeton VA.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00AM. Funeral service will follow immediately after visitation at 11:00am. Burial will be held at Catlett Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 to help with funeral expenses.
