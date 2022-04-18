A Celebration of Life to honor Sammy Leach Sr. will be held this Saturday, April 23rd at the Northern Fauquier County Park in Marshall at 1:00PM. His children invite family and friends to come eat, drink, and share fond memories to commemorate his life.
