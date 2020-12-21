Sam Max Guberman, age 82, a resident of Hume, VA passed away on December 13, 2020. He was a retired Financial Administrator for Unisys Corporation for many years. He and his wife loved their Salukis and he sometimes dog sat while his wife took some off to shows that would be overnight. He was an avid stamp collector and a member of various stamp clubs and subscribed to stamp collecting literature, especially in his healthier and younger years. He is predeceased by his oldest son, Michael Geoffrey Guberman and a brother, Jack Guberman. He is survived by his wife, Lesley Sharon Guberman; one grandson, Jonathan Guberman of London, England. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
