Saloma W. Schrock 88 of Catlett, VA passed away in her home on January 30, 2020.
She was born on November 20, 1931 in Delaware to the late William and Lydia Byler. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Schrock, a daughter Linda Schrock, a granddaughter-in-law Naomi Schrock and great-grandson Addison Schrock, son-in-law Ivan Swartzentruber, and four sisters and one brother.
Mrs. Schrock was a homemaker and was known for her baking skills. In the past she was part owner of a bakery along with her sister. She was a faithful member of Faith Christian Fellowship in Catlett, Va.
She is survived by her children, Nelson and (Barbara) Schrock of Kennedyville MD, James and (Janet) Schrock of Catlett VA, Mahala Schrock of Catlett VA, Jean Schrock of Catlett VA, Ernest and (Ellen) Schrock of Madison VA, and Gloria Swartzentruber of Abbeville SC. Fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. A sister Martha Yoder and a brother Simon (Cora) Byler both of Catlett, VA brother-in-law Joe Miller of Mifflinburg PA and brother-in-law Wayne (Edna) Schrock of Catlett VA.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at Dayspring Mennonite Church, 5522 Catlett Road, Midland, VA where a Funeral will follow Monday February 3, 2020 at 10 am. Interment will take place at Faith Christian Fellowship Cemetery, 3005 Dumfries Road, Midland, VA.
Moser Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be given at moserfuneralhome.com
