Sally McClanahan Strother, 86 of Marshall, VA passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 3, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1935 in Fauquier County, VA a daughter of the late Clifton L. McClanahan and Sally Caton McClanahan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James M. Strother; an infant daughter, Sharon Strother and her daughter, Patricia Landon Czarda.
Mrs. Strother worked for N. S. A. and later at the Fauquier County Commissioner of the Revenue Office. Later she worked as a legal assistant for various lawyers.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill S. (Jim) Mitchell; her grandchildren, Jimmy (Lisa) Czarda, Cliff (Paula) Czarda, Stephen Czarda, Josh Czarda, Charlie Mitchell and Samantha Mitchell; and great grandchildren, Emma, Penny and Autumn Czarda, Trevor, Samuel and Alexavier Boykin.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home. Interment will be private at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
